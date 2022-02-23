Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $545.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $557,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.