Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PayPal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.71 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

