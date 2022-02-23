Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stake Boosted by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

