Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 23,924 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.31% of Ryanair worth $325,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Ryanair stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.58.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.