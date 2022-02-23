Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,124 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.48). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

