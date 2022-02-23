International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

