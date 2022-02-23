SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

