JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $76.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 97.66% from the company’s previous close.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

