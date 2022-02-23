Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.42 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE BK opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

