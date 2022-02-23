Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

