Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,656,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.