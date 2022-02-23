Verition Fund Management LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CareDx by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 0.65.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

