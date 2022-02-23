Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $735,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

