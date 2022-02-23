Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares GBX 2.80 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSP stock opened at GBX 514.50 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of £166.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. Hargreaves Services has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.13.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($50,061.20).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.