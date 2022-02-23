Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares GBX 2.80 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSP stock opened at GBX 514.50 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of £166.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. Hargreaves Services has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($50,061.20).

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

