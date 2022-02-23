Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Barclays raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,588 ($48.80) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,278.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,041.83. The company has a market capitalization of £48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.