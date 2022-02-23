Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Barclays raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,588 ($48.80) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,278.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,041.83. The company has a market capitalization of £48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

