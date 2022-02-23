Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,166,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.