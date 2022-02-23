iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 123,250 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

