Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,528 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $380.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.27 and its 200 day moving average is $392.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

