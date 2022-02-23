Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.