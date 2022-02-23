Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

