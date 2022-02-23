Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) vs. North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Head to Head Comparison

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Battle North Gold and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battle North Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.