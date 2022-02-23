Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $805.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

