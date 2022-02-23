Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

