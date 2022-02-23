Credit Suisse Group Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

M stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

