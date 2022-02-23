Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

