Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

