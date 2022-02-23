Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vonage worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vonage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,759,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -287.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $14,182,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,587 shares of company stock worth $47,631,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

