Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 103,485 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,485 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $1,338,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $398,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 56.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 29.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.53 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.64.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

