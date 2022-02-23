Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

