Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
