Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

