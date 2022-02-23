Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.