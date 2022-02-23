HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $759.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS stock opened at $478.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

