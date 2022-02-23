HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $759.96.
Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HUBS stock opened at $478.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.72.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
