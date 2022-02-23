Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $345.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $447.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.20.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

