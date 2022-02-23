Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

ETR:UN01 opened at €36.69 ($41.69) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

