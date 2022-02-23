Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nutanix worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

