Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.