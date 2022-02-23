The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €134.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

Puma stock opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 12 month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

