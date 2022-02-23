Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $311.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

