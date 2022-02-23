Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 159,490 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.