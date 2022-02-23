Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35.

HIPO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

