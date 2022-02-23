Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $124,000 Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
