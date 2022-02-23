Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $124,000 Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.