Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

