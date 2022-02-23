boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.53) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.84) to GBX 85 ($1.16) in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.48).

BOO stock opened at GBX 86.41 ($1.18) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 82.28 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.96). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

