Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,179 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

