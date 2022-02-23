Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.