TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

