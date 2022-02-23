M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE MTB opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in M&T Bank by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

