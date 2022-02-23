ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.38.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.