Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

