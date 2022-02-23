Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

SCCO stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

